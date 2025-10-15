Why Has Jalaj Saxena Never Played For India? Former National Selectors Express 'Surprise' On Air

Former India cricketers and Salil Ankola and Chetan Sharma were commentating on the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match between Maharashtra and Kerala when they made the observation about Jalaj Saxena, despite being national selectors themselves during his peak

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Why Has Jalaj Saxena Never Played For India? Former National Selectors Express Surprise On Air
Over his whole first-class career, Jalaj Saxena has amassed 7,081 runs with 14 centuries and claimed 484 wickets. Photo: File/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jalaj Saxena considered among best contemporary all-rounders to not play for India

  • Salil Ankola expressed surprise at Saxena's non-selection

  • Chetan Sharma reminded him of their national selector roles in past

Selection in Indian cricket is perennially at the centre of controversy. Be it Mohammed Shami's snub from the Australia tour and the pacer's rejoinder or Kris Srikkanth's brickbats towards coach Gautam Gambhir for Harshit Rana's inclusion, it's impossible to pick a unanimously approved squad.

Harshit Rana during practice session. - | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
'Extremely Shameful': Gambhir Slams Srikkanth For Targeting 23-Year-Olds To Run YouTube Channel

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But some decisions continue to rankle supporters over time, and the incessant omission of Jalaj Saxena from the Indian team is one such call. The all-rounder is a proven performer in domestic cricket, and despite his consistent toil, is yet to get a look in.

The matter took an ironic turn on Wednesday (October 15, 2025) during Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B opener against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. Saxena came in to bat with Maharashtra's score reading a dismal 18 for five, and the two on-air commentators at the time were Salil Ankola and Chetan Sharma.

File photo of Bengal and India pacer Mohammed Shami. - File
Mohammed Shami Reacts To India Omission: "Not My Job To Update Selectors On Fitness"

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ankola and Sharma are both former India players, and former national selectors at that. Ankola exclaimed on air that it was "very surprising" that Saxena had never played for India.

Sharma soon responded, "Salil, you used one word 'very surprising', but let me tell you, we were both former selectors." Ankola quipped back, "And you were the chairman!" Chetan ended the conversation by saying, "Fingers must've been raised at you (us) as well."

Related Content
Related Content

It was perhaps said in a lighter vein, but the exchange ignited an internet fire, with users pointing out that Ankola and Sharma had been part of selection panels between 2020 and 2024, which is when which Saxena endured a purple patch without reward in terms of a national call-up. In fact, Sharma was chairman across two stints in that period.

Jalaj Saxena's First-Class Exploits

No cricketer has scalped more Ranji Trophy wickets than Saxena since his first-class debut in December 2005. In the 2024-25 season, he became the first player to score 6,000 runs and take 400 wickets in the tournament's history.

Over his whole first-class career, Saxena has amassed 7,081 runs with 14 centuries and claimed 484 wickets, including 34 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 25.49.

After almost two decades with Kerala, Saxena has switched to the Maharashtra Ranji team this season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

  3. Nepal Vs Oman Highlights, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Bhurtel, Jha Star As NEP Beat OMN By 38 Runs

  4. Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Not Retire After The ODI Series In Australia: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Reveals

  5. Samoa Vs UAE Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: UAE Beat SAM By 77 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  3. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  4. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  5. Haryana IPS Officer's Family Consents To Autopsy Amid Ongoing Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

  3. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  4. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  5. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Highlights, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Teams Share Points

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence