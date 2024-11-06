Saxena's five-wicket haul also saw him match the record for fifers against most number of Ranji teams. He has now taken five or more wickets in an innings against 18 oppositions, equalling the all time Ranji Trophy record with Pankaj Singh. Saxena, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament among active players, is also only the 13th bowler in Ranji history to take 400 wickets.