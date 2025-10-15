Cricket

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: See Best Photos From Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Day 4 begins at Gaddafi Stadium after Pakistan’s dramatic second-innings collapse on Day 3. Early wickets of Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood put Pakistan on the back foot, and brief partnerships from Babar Azam with Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel couldn’t last. The middle order crumbled, and the last five batsmen added just 30 runs, leaving Pakistan all out for 167 and setting South Africa a target of 277. South Africa closed Day 3 at 51/2 after 22 overs. Second-innings centurion Tony De Zorzi will resume today with Ryan Rickelton as the Proteas aim to chase the target and keep their unbeaten streak alive.