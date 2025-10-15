Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, center, with teammates celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Tony dy Zorzi during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, and Imam-ul-Haq celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Tony dy Zorzi during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Tony dy Zorzi reacts as he walk off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs, fourth left, during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Dewald Brevis bats during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
South Africa's Dewald Brevis, left, celebrates with Ryan Rickelton after hitting a boundary during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Hasan Ali bowls during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan.