Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning to international action after a considerable gap, with their future and 2027 ODI World Cup participation still uncertain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohlis Smile And More: Best Moments From Indian Teams Australia Departure
(From left) Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar en route to Australia for their upcoming ODI and T20I series. Photo: Instagram/Shubman Gill via PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian team leaves for ODI series in Australia

  • Shubman Gill hugging Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli goes viral

  • Gautam Gambhir, rest of coaching staff to arrive later

The Shubman Gill-led Indian one-day international team left from New Delhi on Wednesday (October 15, 2025) for the three-match ODI series and five T20Is against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the senior players whose future and 2027 World Cup participation is uncertain, were among the first group of Indian players to depart. The duo was joined by Test and new ODI skipper Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, and seamers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna. Many members of the support staff were also part of the early batch.

The players made their way through the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid fans gathered outside, eager to catch a glimpse of the cricket stars before they embarked on another overseas assignment.

The highlight from the visuals that emerged was Gill meeting, hugging Kohli and Sharma. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) shared a video of the moments, and it expectedly went viral, with social media abuzz with reactions.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the remaining members of the coaching staff are expected to arrive later.

India’s tour of Australia begins with three ODIs, in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, before a five-match T20 International series kicks off on October 29. The white-ball specialists are tentatively scheduled to fly out on October 22.

Related Content
Related Content

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

  3. Nepal Vs Oman Highlights, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Bhurtel, Jha Star As NEP Beat OMN By 38 Runs

  4. Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Not Retire After The ODI Series In Australia: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Reveals

  5. Samoa Vs UAE Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: UAE Beat SAM By 77 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  3. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  4. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  5. Haryana IPS Officer's Family Consents To Autopsy Amid Ongoing Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

  3. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  4. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  5. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Highlights, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Teams Share Points

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence