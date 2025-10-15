Football

Portugal 2-2 Hungary, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ronaldo Brace In Vain As Hosts Held

Portugal were held for a 2-2 draw by Hungary in Lisbon the FIFA World Cup qualifiers clash between the two sides on Tuesday night. Hungary took an early lead but then Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to send Portugal into the half-time break with an extra goal. However, Hungary forced a draw in the injury time with Dominik Szoboszlai getting the equaliser.