Dozens Killed As Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Exchange Deadliest Gunfire In Years

The escalation follows Pakistani airstrikes on alleged TTP hideouts in Kabul and Paktika earlier in the week, which the Taliban blamed for the reprisals, amid Islamabad's accusations that Afghanistan harbors militants responsible for over 2,414 fatalities in Pakistan this year—the highest in a decade. The Taliban denies sheltering TTP fighters, countering that Pakistan supports anti-Taliban groups. Tensions are compounded by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's recent visit to India, where ties were upgraded, drawing sharp rebuke from Islamabad. Major crossings like Torkham and Chaman remain closed for a second day, disrupting trade along the disputed 2,600-km Durand Line. International calls for restraint from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and U.S. President Donald Trump underscore mediation efforts to avert broader instability.