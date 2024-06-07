Canada Vs Ireland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: CAN Put Into Bat In New York - Check Playing XIs

Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 13 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (June 7). The game is being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Stirling speaking at the toss said, "We're going to bowl first today. It's must win from here on. It's changed a lot since two days ago. Looks like maybe there will be slightly less lateral movement. Has to be communication between keeper and bowler."
CAN skipper Saad Bin Zafar too admitted that they would have bowled first here. He said, "Would've bowled first as well. If we can put decent runs on the board, will not be easy to change. It's always good to see an associate country to beat a full member country. Hopefully what USA did to Pakistan, we can do to Ireland. If you play your A game on the day, you can beat anyone. One change - Nikhil Dutta goes out, Junaid Siddiqui comes in."
Teams:
Canada (Playing XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young