Salman Nizar Show In Kerala League: Left-hander Slams 11 Sixes In Last Two Overs

Salman Nizar smashed 11 sixes in the last two overs including 40 runs off the final over in a Kerala Cricket League match
In the last 13 balls he faced, the left-hander slammed an unbelievable 69 runs with 11 maximums
Thanks to Nizar's heroics Calicut Globstars defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals
In one of the most mind-boggling batting performances in T20 cricket, Kerala left-hander Salman Nazar plundered 11 sixes off the last two overs with 40 runs off the final over in a Kerala Cricket League match on Saturday. Mayhem was unleashed in the final two overs of the innings of Calicut Globstars who were inserted to bat by Adani Trivandrum Royals in the state T20 league.
Nizar reached 17 off 13 balls by the end of the 18th over and that is when the destruction started. Basil Thampi, the Emerging Player of the IPL 2017 season, came up to bowl the penultimate over. He was launched for five straight sixes off his first five balls of the over. On the last ball, Nizar took a single.
Abhijeeth Praveen took the ball for the final over hoping to stem the run flow. However, the opposite happened and runs flew like never seen before. Nizar launched Praveen for six sixes in the over. A wide and a double on a no-ball meant the last over went for a shocking 40 runs.
Nizar who started the 19th over batting at 17 off 13, jumped to 86 off 26. In the last 13 balls he faced, the left-hander slammed an unbelievable 69 runs with 11 maximums.
The 19th over read: 6 6 6 6 6 1 while the final one read: 6 wd nb2 6 6 6 6 6!
Nizar's out-of-the-world hitting took Calicut to 186/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Trivandrum side was bowled out for 173 and lost the match by 13 runs.
Salman Nizar, the Ranji star
A stylish left-hander, Nizar's shot to fame was the Ranji Trophy quarter-final last season where he helped Kerala reach only their second ever semifinal thanks to a draw against Jammu and Kashmir in a thrilling last eight match.
Nizar scored 112 not out in the first innings to give Kerala a one-run lead and then put on another dogged show in the second dig scoring an unbeaten 44 off 162 deliveries.