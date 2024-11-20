Cricket

Botswana Vs Eswatini, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: When, Where To Watch

Botswana will face Eswatini in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Lagos on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the cricket match

Botswana are set to face Eswatini in match 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos on Saturday, 23 November. (More Cricket News)

Apart from Botswana and Eswatini, there are four more teams in the tournament namely - Ivory Coast, hosts Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Saint Helena. The teams will lock horns in a round-robin format, that is, each of them will play the rest of the five once.

The top two teams at the end of the 15 round-robin matches will advance to the regional final. They will join six other teams, including Namibia and Uganda, who received byes after competing in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The remaining four teams will be the top two qualifiers from Group A and Group B: Malawi and Tanzania from Group A, and Kenya and Zimbabwe from Group B.

The Nigeria men's national cricket team. - X/Nigeria Cricket Federation
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Botswana Vs Eswatini, Full Squads

Eswatini: Mancoba Jele, Melusi Magagula, Umair Qasim, Tarun Sandeep, Adil Butt, Mohemmed Alamgir, Muhammad Amin, Rohan Sandeep, Buhle Dlamini, Joseph Wright, Wankelwa Dlamini, Sibusiso Jele, Minhaz Khojbariya, Javid Suleman

Botswana: Karabo Motlhanka, Reginald Nehonde, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Valentine Mbazo, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Phemelo Silas, Thatayaone Tshose, Katlo Piet, Boemo Khumalo, Tharindu Perera, Boemo Khumalo, Monroux Kasselman, Michael Badenhorst, Tumelo Mpatane

Botswana Vs Eswatini, Live Streaming Details

When is the Botswana Vs Eswatini, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1?

The Botswana Vs Eswatini, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1 will be played on Saturday, 23 November. The match will start at 2:30 pm IST.

Where is the Botswana Vs Eswatini, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1?

The Botswana Vs Eswatini, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1 will be played at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

Where to watch the live-streaming of the Botswana Vs Eswatini, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1?

The live streaming of the Botswana Vs Eswatini, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. They will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

