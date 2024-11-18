ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know

The third and final Africa sub-regional qualifying tournament for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be played in Nigeria from November 23 to 28, 2024. Called Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C, the event will be held in the capital city of Abuja. (More Cricket News)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Format
Like the two earlier qualifying tournaments, Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C will also feature six teams, namely Botswana, Eswatini, Ivory Coast, hosts Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Saint Helena. The teams will lock horns in a round-robin format, that is, each of them will play the rest of the five once.
The top two teams at the end of 15 round-robin matches will advance to the regional final, where they will join six other teams, including Namibia and Uganda — both of whom received byes after competing in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
The remaining four teams are the top-two qualifiers from Group A and B — Malawi and Tanzania, and Kenya and Zimbabwe. The eight-team Regional Final will be played sometime in 2025, and the top two sides there will join South Africa as the second entrant from the continent in the next T20 World Cup. The Proteas have already qualified for the 20-over showpiece, having finished in the top eight in the 2024 edition.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Schedule
The matches will be played at NCF Oval, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Package B Abuja. Below is the schedule of all the fixtures.
Saturday, November 23
Match 1: Botswana vs Eswatini at 2:30pm IST (10am local)
Match 2: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone at 6:45pm IST
Match 3: Nigeria vs St Helena at 6:45pm IST
Sunday, November 24
Match 4: Ivory Coast vs St Helena at 2:30pm IST
Match 5: Eswatini vs Sierra Leone at 2:30pm IST
Match 6: Nigeria vs Botswana at 6:45pm IST
Tuesday, November 26
Match 7: Sierra Leone vs St Helena at 2:30pm IST
Match 8: Nigeria vs Eswatini at 6:45pm IST
Match 9: Botswana vs Ivory Coast at 6:45pm IST
Wednesday, November 27
Match 10: Nigeria vs Sierra Leone at 2:30pm IST
Match 11: Botswana vs St Helena at 6:45pm IST
Match 12: Eswatini vs Ivory Coast at 6:45pm IST
Thursday, November 28
Match 13: Botswana vs Sierra Leone at 2:30pm IST
Match 14: Nigeria vs Ivory Coast at 6:45pm IST
Match 15: Eswatini vs St Helena at 6:45pm IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. They will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.