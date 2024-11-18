Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know

Like the two earlier qualifying tournaments, Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C will also feature six teams, namely Botswana, Eswatini, Ivory Coast, hosts Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Saint Helena

The third and final Africa sub-regional qualifying tournament for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be played in Nigeria from November 23 to 28, 2024. Called Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C, the event will be held in the capital city of Abuja. (More Cricket News)

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Format

Like the two earlier qualifying tournaments, Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C will also feature six teams, namely Botswana, Eswatini, Ivory Coast, hosts Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Saint Helena. The teams will lock horns in a round-robin format, that is, each of them will play the rest of the five once.

The top two teams at the end of 15 round-robin matches will advance to the regional final, where they will join six other teams, including Namibia and Uganda — both of whom received byes after competing in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The remaining four teams are the top-two qualifiers from Group A and B — Malawi and Tanzania, and Kenya and Zimbabwe. The eight-team Regional Final will be played sometime in 2025, and the top two sides there will join South Africa as the second entrant from the continent in the next T20 World Cup. The Proteas have already qualified for the 20-over showpiece, having finished in the top eight in the 2024 edition.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Schedule

The matches will be played at NCF Oval, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Package B Abuja. Below is the schedule of all the fixtures.

Saturday, November 23

Match 1: Botswana vs Eswatini at 2:30pm IST (10am local)

Match 2: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone at 6:45pm IST

Match 3: Nigeria vs St Helena at 6:45pm IST

Sunday, November 24

Match 4: Ivory Coast vs St Helena at 2:30pm IST

Match 5: Eswatini vs Sierra Leone at 2:30pm IST

Match 6: Nigeria vs Botswana at 6:45pm IST

Tuesday, November 26

Match 7: Sierra Leone vs St Helena at 2:30pm IST

Match 8: Nigeria vs Eswatini at 6:45pm IST

Match 9: Botswana vs Ivory Coast at 6:45pm IST

Wednesday, November 27

Match 10: Nigeria vs Sierra Leone at 2:30pm IST

Match 11: Botswana vs St Helena at 6:45pm IST

Match 12: Eswatini vs Ivory Coast at 6:45pm IST

Thursday, November 28

Match 13: Botswana vs Sierra Leone at 2:30pm IST

Match 14: Nigeria vs Ivory Coast at 6:45pm IST

Match 15: Eswatini vs St Helena at 6:45pm IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. They will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

