Cricket

Blind T20 WC 2024: Captain Durga Rao Tompaki 'Disheartened' After Withdrawal From Tournament

The government has also not given clearance to the Indian national cricket team to travel to Pakistan for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
blind cricket team X johns
India blind cricket team. Photo: X | Johns
info_icon

Captain Durga Rao Tompaki on Wednesday said it is disheartening to miss out on the chance to compete in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan following India's withdrawal from the tournament while the national federation described the development as a "setback". (More Cricket News)

The Indian team withdrew from the tournament after the government denied permission to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday for the event, scheduled to begin on Saturday.

"We play with passion, and we represent our country with immense pride. We have always looked forward to competing at the biggest stage, and it is disheartening to miss out on this opportunity," Tompaki said in a media release.

"However, we know that the next World Cup is just around the corner, and we remain committed to our training and preparation."

Pakistan team have not got their Visas for the T20 world cup for the blind. - File
Indian Blind Cricket Team Not To Travel To Pakistan For T20 World Cup; Govt Denies Permission

BY PTI

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) had conducted a 25-day training camp in New Delhi before selecting the World Cup squad.

"We have had a successful coaching camp and have seen emerging talent that we believe can lead our team to greater heights. It’s time to nurture these talents and ensure that our team is ready when the next tournament comes," Tompaki added.

The team had initially got a No Objection Certificate (NOC), at no cost to the government, from the Sports Ministry to participate in the tournament. However, it couldn't get clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"While this is a significant setback for the team, CABI fully respects the government's concerns and the decision for the same," CABI said in a statement.

"The team had been training rigorously and was eager to compete. However, we prioritise the government's guidance and remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of Blind Cricket in India."

"Though the timing of the next World Cup remains uncertain, the commitment to the sport and the country remains unwavering," the statement read.

The government has also not given clearance to the Indian national cricket team to travel to Pakistan for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

The BCCI had informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about India's inability to travel to Pakistan and the global governing body, in turn, passed the information to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany
  2. UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan
  3. Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement
  4. Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao
  5. Pep Guardiola: Man City Boss Agrees Contract Extension With Option Of Further Year - Report
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  4. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Slovakia Down Great Britain To Advance To Final
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Scores Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Mayuri Horikawa's Goal Gives Early Lead To Japan; MAS 0-1 JPN In Q2
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  3. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  5. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As Manipur Violence Flares Again, Rape Becomes A Weapon
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  4. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Clashes Erupt In UP, Punjab; Claims Of Police Harassing Voters Surface
  5. PM Modi Receives ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ In An Unprecedented Welcome In Guyana
Entertainment News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  2. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  3. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  4. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  5. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  2. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
  3. Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. 'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Clashes Erupt In UP, Punjab; Claims Of Police Harassing Voters Surface
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood