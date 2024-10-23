Cricket

Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2nd SF Live Streaming: When Where To Watch

Bhutan are set to host the Maldives at Gelephu for the second semi-final match of the Quadrangular T20I Series on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the match

bhutan quadrangular t20series X bhutan cricket official
Four finalist team captains during a photoshoot with the trophy. Photo: X | Bhutan Cricket Official
info_icon

Bhutan will face Maldives in the second semifinal of the Quadrangular T20I Series on Wednesday, 23 October. The stage is set at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground for a thrilling semi-final match. (More Cricket News)

Thailand beat Indonesia by 66 runs in the first semi-final match at the same venue. Thailand batted first and thanks to the opener batter Akshaykumar Yadav's 62-run knock, they set a 147-run target for Indonesia.

In response, Indonesia bundled out for 80 runs. Sarawut Maliwan took three wickets whereas Anucha Kalasi, Kamron Senamontree and Jandre Coetzee shared two wickets each.

Now, the winner of the Bhutan vs Maldives semifinal match will clash with Thailand in the final for the title. And the loser will meet Indonesia in the third-place play-off.

Maldives Men's Cricket Team - null
Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Squads

Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho (captain) Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi, Sonam Chophel, Namgay Dorji, Kencho Norbu, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Yeshi, Tenzin Wangchuk, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji

Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (captain), Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Ibrahim Hassan Shaof, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Adam Nasif, Ismail Nihad, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvan, Shunan Ali, Ali Mohamed Manik

Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match be played?

Bhutan vs Maldives Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 01:15 PM IST.

Where will the Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match be telecast and live-streamed?

The Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: UAE Eye To Pull Off Al Amerat Miracle By Knocking PAK A Out
  2. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI Look To Level Series In Pallekele
  3. Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2nd SF Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  4. Bhutan Vs Maldives Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 2: BHU Bat First In Gelephu - Check Playing XIs
  5. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Gambhir Throws His Weight Behind Under-Fire KL Rahul, Says Social Media Does Not Matter One Bit
Football News
  1. Champions League: Vinicius Junior's Hat-Trick Helps Real Madrid Beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 - In Pics
  2. Arsenal Need Own Goal To Pip Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 In Champions League Clash - In Pics
  3. Champions League: Aston Villa Blank Bologna 2-0 To Register Third Straight Win - In Pics
  4. Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund: Vinicius Junior Hat-Trick Heroics Spark Remarkable Comeback In UCL
  5. Sturm Graz 0-2 Sporting CP: Nuno Santos, Viktor Gyokeres Secure Routine Away Win In UCL 2024
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: Varun Kumar Not In IND Starting XI
  2. GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match
  3. New Zealand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs JPN Juniors
  4. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  5. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Environment Protection Law 'Toothless': SC Raps Centre Over Not Implementing CAQM Act | Delhi Pollution
  2. Full List: NCP Candidates Contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll, Holds Roadshow In Kalpetta
  4. Jharkhand Elections: JMM, RJD Release 1st List Of Candidates; Seat Sharing Yet To Be Finalised
  5. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Foiled Assassination Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Swamps Provinces In Widespread Flooding; Many People Trapped
  2. Iraqi Forces Kill Islamic State Group Commander And 8 Other Officials
  3. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Foiled Assassination Probe
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested