Bhutan will face Maldives in the second semifinal of the Quadrangular T20I Series on Wednesday, 23 October. The stage is set at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground for a thrilling semi-final match. (More Cricket News)
Thailand beat Indonesia by 66 runs in the first semi-final match at the same venue. Thailand batted first and thanks to the opener batter Akshaykumar Yadav's 62-run knock, they set a 147-run target for Indonesia.
In response, Indonesia bundled out for 80 runs. Sarawut Maliwan took three wickets whereas Anucha Kalasi, Kamron Senamontree and Jandre Coetzee shared two wickets each.
Now, the winner of the Bhutan vs Maldives semifinal match will clash with Thailand in the final for the title. And the loser will meet Indonesia in the third-place play-off.
Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Squads
Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho (captain) Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi, Sonam Chophel, Namgay Dorji, Kencho Norbu, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Yeshi, Tenzin Wangchuk, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji
Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (captain), Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Ibrahim Hassan Shaof, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Adam Nasif, Ismail Nihad, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvan, Shunan Ali, Ali Mohamed Manik
Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match be played?
Bhutan vs Maldives Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 01:15 PM IST.
Where will the Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.