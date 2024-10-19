Bhutan will take on Maldives in the third match of the ongoing Quadrangular T20I series 2024 at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 20. (More Cricket News)
Bhutan come into the contest after suffering a massive 77-run defeat at the hands of Thailand, and would want to put up a much better showing.
Maldives, on the other hand, beat Indonesia by 23 runs in the second match of the competition, and would be eager to add points to their tally.
Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Squads
Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho (captain) Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi, Sonam Chophel, Namgay Dorji, Kencho Norbu, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Yeshi, Tenzin Wangchuk, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji
Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (captain), Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Ibrahim Hassan Shaof, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Adam Nasif, Ismail Nihad, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvan, Shunan Ali, Ali Mohamed Manik
Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match be played?
The Bhutan vs Maldives Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 9:30 AM IST.
Where will the Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.