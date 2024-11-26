Bengal Vs Mizoram Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group A Round 3: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Bengal will meet Mizoram in a round 3, Group A clash of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Rajkot on Wednesday (November 27). Watch the T20 domestic cricket match live online. (More Cricket News)
Mizoram are placed sixth in the eight-team Group A, having lost both their games so far. Bengal are in third position with two wins from as many matches to their name.
Mizoram first lost to Madhya Pradesh by 102 runs, then suffered a 62-run defeat against Rajasthan. As for Bengal, they beat Punjab and Hyderabad by four wickets and eight wickets, respectively.
The tournament divides 38 teams into five groups, with A, B, and C consisting of eight teams each while groups D and E have seven teams apiece. The top two sides from each of the five groups will advance to the knockouts.
The five group toppers will seal spots for the quarter-finals, and the second-placed teams will be ranked from 6-10. The sixth-ranked team will also head to the last-eight stage, while teams placed 7-10 will meet in two pre-quarterfinal contests to proceed.
Bengal Vs Mizoram, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Squads
Bengal: Abishek Porel(w), Karan Lal, Sudip Kumar Gharami(c), Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mohammed Shami, Kanishk Seth, Ishan Porel, Shakir Gandhi, Prayas Barman, Ranjot Khaira, Soumyadip Mandal, Mohammed Kaif, Sayan Ghosh, Agniv Pan, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
Mizoram: Jehu Anderson(w), Agni Chopra, F Vanlalmuanzuala, Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Vikash Kumar, Lalhruai Ralte, Bobby Zothansanga(c), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Khiangte Vanrotlinga, Naveen Gurung, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhriatrenga
Bengal Vs Mizoram, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bengal vs Mizoram game be played?
The Bengal vs Mizoram game will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9am IST.
Where will the Bengal vs Mizoram match be telecast and live streamed?
Select matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.