Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Indian domestic cricket tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, has kick-started with round 1 matches starting from November 23 with many top national cricketers in action. (More Cricket News)
The likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson are representing their state-level teams in the T20 tournament. Bengal, with the indomitable Mohammed Shami in the squad, will lock horns against Hyderabad in Group A round 2 fixture.
Bengal's opening fixture saw them inflict a four-wicket loss on Punjab at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Shami, bowled four overs taking 1/46 as Punjab were bowled out for 179.
In reply, Bengal reached the target in 19 overs thanks to a brilliant ton by Shahbaz Ahmed.
As for Hyderabad, Tilak Varma's blistering 67-ball 151 helped them to a massive 179-run win over Meghalaya in their round 1 fixture.
Bengal vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Bengal vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match, Bengal vs Hyderabad will be played on Monday, November 25 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot at 4:30 PM IST.
Where will the Bengal vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
The said will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. One can also stream the game on the JioCinema app and its website.