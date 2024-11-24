Cricket

Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming: Check out the live streaming, venue, timing and other details for the upcoming SMAT 2024 match between Bengal and Hyderabad

Tilak-Varma
HYD skipper Tilak Varma registered his third consecutive T20 hundred. Photo: X/TilakV9
Indian domestic cricket tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, has kick-started with round 1 matches starting from November 23 with many top national cricketers in action. (More Cricket News)

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson are representing their state-level teams in the T20 tournament. Bengal, with the indomitable Mohammed Shami in the squad, will lock horns against Hyderabad in Group A round 2 fixture.

Bengal's opening fixture saw them inflict a four-wicket loss on Punjab at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Shami, bowled four overs taking 1/46 as Punjab were bowled out for 179.

In reply, Bengal reached the target in 19 overs thanks to a brilliant ton by Shahbaz Ahmed.

As for Hyderabad, Tilak Varma's blistering 67-ball 151 helped them to a massive 179-run win over Meghalaya in their round 1 fixture.

India's Tilak Varma celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 - Themba Hadebe/AP
SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bengal vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2: Live Streaming

When and where will the Bengal vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match, Bengal vs Hyderabad will be played on Monday, November 25 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the Bengal vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?

The said will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. One can also stream the game on the JioCinema app and its website.

