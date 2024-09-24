Cricket

BCCI Apex Council To Meet Wednesday; Who Will Replace Jay Shah Is Not On Agenda

It will be the last apex council meet before the Board's 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru in five days' time. The appointment of a new secretary has become necessary after Shah was unanimously elected as the next ICC Chairman

outgoing bcci president jay shah
Outgoing BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Photo: File
The BCCI Apex Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss a variety of issues related to the Board's functioning but the appointment of a new secretary to replace the outgoing Jay Shah is not on the agenda. (More Cricket News)

It will be the last apex council meet before the Board's 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru in five days' time. The appointment of a new secretary has become necessary after Shah was unanimously elected as the next ICC Chairman.

However, he will not step down from his current role as BCCI Secretary during the upcoming AGM, as he is scheduled to assume his new position only from December 1.

But even a discussion on the process of nomination is not part of the eight items listed in the apex council's agenda which features, among others, the update on Byju's matter.

The BCCI has a payment settlement issue with their former title sponsor.

The embattled edtech firm ended its sponsorship deal with the BCCI in March last year.

The Bengaluru-based company, co-founded by Byju Raveendran, had initially signed a jersey sponsorship deal in March 2019 for three years, which was later extended by another year for a reported sum of USD 55 million.

Payments were made until September 2022, but the controversy revolves around unpaid dues from October 2022 to March 2023.

Outgoing BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
BCCI Annual General Meeting Set For September 29 In Bengaluru; No Secretary Election

BY PTI

There will also be a discussion on the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Currently, the NCA functions at the M Chinnaswamy stadium premises since its inception over two decades back.

Approval for commencement of renovation work on the exteriors of the BCCI headquarters at Mumbai and the North East development project are also part of the agenda.

