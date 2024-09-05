Cricket

BCCI Annual General Meeting Set For September 29 In Bengaluru; No Secretary Election

The AGM will also include some regular board activities such as ratification of the annual budget for 2024-25 and the appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer

outgoing bcci president jay shah X cricket addicts
Outgoing BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Photo: X | Cricket Addict's
The BCCI’s 93rd Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) will take place in Bengaluru on September 29, but it is unlikely that the election of the new board secretary will take place at the high-profile summit. (More Cricket News)

However, the AGM will coincide with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy (NCA) centre in the outskirts as all the board members will be present in the city.

Currently, the NCA functions at the M Chinnaswamy stadium premises since its inception over two decades back.

While the new BCCI secretary will not be elected at the AGM, the date for the Special General Meeting (SGM) for that purpose could be fixed there.

The appointment of a new secretary was made mandatory after the incumbent Jay Shah was elected unanimously as the ICC Chairman.

Jay Shah. - X/JayShah
Jay Shah Named ICC Chairman: From Jagmohan Dalmiya To Shashank Manohar, Know All Indians To Have Taken Helm

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Shah will not abdicate his present role as the BCCI secretary at the AGM because he has to assume the new office only from December 1.

The other important point in the meeting’s 18-point agenda, which has been sent to all the state associations, is the appointment of BCCI’s representative to the ICC meetings, as Shah will no longer be available for that role.

The name of current BCCI president Roger Binny might be discussed for the board’s representative to the ICC, or it could fall on the incoming secretary.

But at 69, Binny does not have age on his side with 70 being the upper ceiling to be in administration.

Jay Shah has been serving as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India since 2019. - X/Jay Shah
Jay Shah Fact File: Know All About ICC's Youngest Chairman And Outgoing BCCI Secretary

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Other than those two pressing matters, the AGM will also see the induction of two representatives of the general body in the IPL Governing Council and the induction of one representative from the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) in the IPL Governing Council.

The AGM will also include some regular board activities such as ratification of the annual budget for 2024-25 and the appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

The meeting will appoint a Cricket Committee and Standing Committee as per the BCCI Constitution, along with the formation of a new Umpires Committee under Rule 27.

The AGM will also consider the 'Report of the Internal Committee of BCCI formed under Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy', besides approving rules formed by the Apex Council pertaining to domestic cricket.

