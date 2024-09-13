Cricket

Barbados Royals Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch

Barbados Royals go head-to-head against Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match. Here's how, when and where to watch it live

barbados royals-cpl 2024
The Barbados Royals team in the CPL 2024. Photo: X/BarbadosRoyals
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 is already underway and sees six teams locking horns in a total of 34 matches across five weeks. (More Cricket News)

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders are the six sides in the elusive T20 tournament which is in its 12th edition.

Barbados Royals will be taking on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 15th match of the CPL 2024. It will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

After three matches, Barbados Royals are second in the CPL 2024 points table whereas their opponents are third with four points.

Squads:

Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Maheesh Theekshana, Alick Athanaze, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Kadeem Alleyne, Rahkeem Cornwall, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris

Barbados Royals Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming Details

When is Barbados Royals Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match

The Barbados Royals Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Saturday, September 14 at 4:30 AM India time at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Where to watch The Caribbean Premier League 2024 In India?

The Caribbean Premier League 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

