Match 18 of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 will see Barbados Royals (BR) taking on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on September 18, Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
This match features a clash of extremes: the Barbados Royals, currently atop the standings with eight points from five matches, against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, residing at the bottom with just two points from seven games played so far.
The Royals led by Rovman powell have lost only once this season and enter this fixture on the back of a convincing 32-run victory over the Amazon Guyana Warriors. On the other hand, the Patriots, led by Andre Fletcher's have managed just one win in their campaign and are coming off a 5-wicket defeat to the St Lucia Kings.
When is Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match
The Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on September 18, Thursday at 4:30am India time at Kensington Oval Barbados in Bridgetown.
Where to watch Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads:
Barbados Royals
David Miller, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj, Isai Thorne, Kadeem Alleyne, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Ramon Simmonds, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Mikyle Louis, Anrich Nortje, Veerasammy Permaul, Ashmead Nedd, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Johann Layne, Ryan John, Joshua da Silva