Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday (September 28). This is the first of two pre-tournament matches that both sides will play, before the showpiece event kicks off. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the BAN-W vs SL-W match, right here. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh captain Nigar Joty Sultana won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka.
In the World Cup proper, Bangladesh are placed in Group B and kick off their campaign against Scotland on October 3 afternoon. Sri Lanka are in Group A and start with a face-off against Pakistan on the evening of October 3.