Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Toss And Teams: SL To Bat First In Chattogram - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss for the third time and opted to bat first in the third and final One-Day International cricket match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Monday. (More Cricket News)
Chasing sides have won the previous two matches. Bangladesh hunted down Sri Lanka's 255 in 44.4 overs for a six-wicket win while the visitors got the job done to level the series 1-1 in the second. Asked to set a target, Bangladesh managed to score 286/7, but they failed to defend in a crunch tie which saw Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka score a sublime century.
Expect another close finish in the series decider. "Same pitch used in the first ODI. It looks on the drier side. Plenty of grass and cracks which are already shaking, said Farveez Maharoof at the pitch report for the official broadcasters. "The batters might be worried about it in the second half. There's no moisture. Spinners will get some purchase."
"Looks like a dry pitch. The first ten overs were tough in the night game," the experienced batter said. "Today's a day game, there could be a bit of seam movement for a few overs."
They have made one change.
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who won the Player of the Match award in the first match for his unbeaten 122, said at the toss that he's hoping for bowlers "to do something special today."
"We had good plans, hope they (bowlers) do something special today. Shoriful has been doing well in the last couple of years. Three changes. Bijoy, Rishad and Fizz are playing."
Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.
Sri Lanka won the preceding three-match T20 International 2-1. The two teams will play a two-match Test series after the ODIs as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle in Sylhet, from March 22 and Chattogram, from March 30.