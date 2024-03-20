Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

After the conclusion of the white-ball leg that saw Sri Lanka claim the T20I series 2-1, Bangladesh clawed their way back and unsurped the Lankans with an ODI series victory. The focus now turns to Test matches between the two nations with the 1st Test beginning from March 22. (More Cricket News)
The series, that will be part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, will see the two 'rivals' clash at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet in the 1st Test. The 2nd will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Sri Lanka's last Test match saw them beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets whereas Bangladesh locked horns against New Zealand in the December 2023 series that ended in a 1-1 draw.
For the visitors, the return of Wanindu Hasaranga in the Test squad after the spinner hanging up his boots last year, meant to have a positive impact on the team. However, Hasaranga was handed a two-Test ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating article 2.8 of the IC Code of Conduct and will therefore, miss the series.
Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the line for Sri Lanka. As for Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the series due to a fractured thumb and will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto.
BAN Vs SL, Head-to-head In Tests
Matches Played: 24
Sri Lanka Won: 18
Bangladesh Won: 1
Draw: 5
Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test in India?
Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series won't be available for telecast in India.
Where to live stream the 1st Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test in India?
One can live stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series on the FanCode App and website.
Squads:
Bangladesh (1st Test): Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana.
Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya De Silva (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.