Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Both Asian Sides Eye Momentum Before Mega Event

Welcome to the live coverage of the warm-up fixture between Bangladesh and Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup being held at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Catch the cricket scores and play-by-play updates from BAN-W vs PAK-W match, right here. (More Cricket News)
BAN-W Vs PAK-W Squads
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World 2024 Warm-Ups Live Streaming:
Unfortunately, there is no information available on where the Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast and live-streamed in India.
However, all the matches of the main tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will also live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.