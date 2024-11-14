AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Pakistan Field First In Cool Brisbane After Long Rain Delay

Pakistan won the toss and have opted to field first in the first T20I against at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, November 12. (Live Streaming |More Cricket News)
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Playing XIs
Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Explaining his decision to field, Mohammad Rizwan said: "We are going to bowl first because of the conditions. We will try to use the new ball, the guys are bowling well."
His opposite number Inglis said: "Would have done the same. 10 mins to go, got to get ready quickly. Ellis and Tim David comeback."