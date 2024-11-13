Australia Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match

After a triumphant 2-1 ODI series win, Pakistan will kick off their three-match bilateral series against Australia on November 14 (Thursday) at The Gabba. (More Cricket News)
The ODI series saw Pakistan bounce back from an early defeat in the opening match, where they lost by 2 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, they dominated the next two matches, winning by 9 wickets and 8 wickets respectively, with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah delivering stellar bowling performances. The series victory against the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup winners comes as a confidence booster for Pakistan.
For Australia, the ODI series defeat is a humiliating blow, and they'll be eager to bounce back in the T20I series, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also on the horizon. Their batting was lackluster throughout, with none of the Aussies scoring 50 or more.
Australia Vs Pakistan T20 Head To Head
Australia and Pakistan played 25 matches in T20 format. Out of these games , Australia emerged as victors in only 11 whereas Pakistan have won on 13 occasions. One match ended in no result.
Australia Vs Pakistan T20I Squads:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Australia Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Details:
When is Australia Vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?
Australia Vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place on November 14, Thursday at the Gabba stadium at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Australia Vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?
The T20I matches between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.