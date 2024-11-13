Australia Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match

The ODI series saw Pakistan bounce back from an early defeat in the opening match, where they lost by 2 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, they dominated the next two matches, winning by 9 wickets and 8 wickets respectively, with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah delivering stellar bowling performances. The series victory against the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup winners comes as a confidence booster for Pakistan.