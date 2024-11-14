Cricket

AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Scores: Toss Delayed Due To Lightning At The Gabba

Josh Inglis-led Australia will lock horns against Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the 1st T20I in Brisbane on Thursday. Catch the live score and updates of the Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
14 November 2024
14 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I, LIVE Cricket Score: Pakistan will look to continue their ODI form into the T20I series against Australia. | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan, that will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday, November 14. The hosts are without some of their top stars as they prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy whereas Pakistan have a new T20I skipper in the form of Mohammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batter has already bagged the ODI series, can he repeat the trick in the T20Is? Catch the live score and updates of the Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: No Rain, But Covers Remain

There's not much rain at the moment in Brisbane, but the main problem is the lightning. However, super dark clouds are not far away, and there could be rain at any point of time.

AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Official News!!

More news coming in from the Gabba, and it is official that the toss has been delayed due to lightning. It is 5:40 PM local time, and the cut-off time for an five-over match is 8:29 PM. We are a few hours away to take that into the picture though.

AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Toss Delayed

The news coming from Brisbane is that the toss has been officially delayed due to wet outfield. The covers are firmly on, and if the weather gods are not kind enough, we could be in for a long night.

AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Live Streaming

Where to watch the 1st T20I between Australia and Pakistan? Get all the details of the same, right HERE

AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Squads

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Scores: Toss Delayed Due To Lightning
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four On Return; Goa Take Massive Lead Vs Arunachal
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: New Training Kit Unveiled As India Begin Practice In Perth - In Pics
  4. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Gave Me An Opportunity To Bat At No 3 So Repaid His Faith, Says Tilak Varma
  5. Mohammed Shami: Star Pacer Announces His Return With A Wicket In Ranji Trophy For Bengal
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: FRA's Deschamps Is 'Fed Up' With Questions About Mbappe's Absence
  2. Celtic 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Blues Fight Back To Beat Brave Hoops In UWCL
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid Hit Twente For Seven, Five-star Wolfsburg Also Win Big
  4. Women's Super League Matchday 8 Predictions: Chelsea Boss Sonia Bompastor Backed To Break Record
  5. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. South Korea 1-1 Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Khairunnisa Equalizes After Eunbi Cheon's Early Goal
  2. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  3. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  4. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  5. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  2. Tamil Nadu Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike After Chennai Stabbing Incident | What We Know
  3. As Delhi Chokes For Breath, COP29 Urges SLCP Reduction | Details
  4. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  5. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  2. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. Pakistan: Pak Army Kills 'High-Value Target', 11 Other Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan
  5. Sri Lanka Parliamentary Elections First Major Test For Anura Kumara Dissanayake And Party
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four On Return; Goa Take Massive Lead Vs Arunachal