AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Scores: Toss Delayed Due To Lightning At The Gabba

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I, LIVE Cricket Score: Pakistan will look to continue their ODI form into the T20I series against Australia. | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens

Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan, that will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday, November 14. The hosts are without some of their top stars as they prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy whereas Pakistan have a new T20I skipper in the form of Mohammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batter has already bagged the ODI series, can he repeat the trick in the T20Is? Catch the live score and updates of the Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Nov 2024, 01:37:12 pm IST AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: No Rain, But Covers Remain There's not much rain at the moment in Brisbane, but the main problem is the lightning. However, super dark clouds are not far away, and there could be rain at any point of time.

14 Nov 2024, 01:20:20 pm IST AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Official News!! More news coming in from the Gabba, and it is official that the toss has been delayed due to lightning. It is 5:40 PM local time, and the cut-off time for an five-over match is 8:29 PM. We are a few hours away to take that into the picture though.

14 Nov 2024, 01:05:00 pm IST AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Toss Delayed The news coming from Brisbane is that the toss has been officially delayed due to wet outfield. The covers are firmly on, and if the weather gods are not kind enough, we could be in for a long night.

14 Nov 2024, 12:48:38 pm IST AUS Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Live Streaming Where to watch the 1st T20I between Australia and Pakistan? Get all the details of the same, right HERE