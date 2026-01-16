Australia Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch AUS V IRE Match On TV & Online?

Oliver Peake-led AUS take on IRE in the ICC CWC U-19 match
Peake is leading Australia, and has flown from the BBL, representing the Renegades
Aussies are four-time winners of the U-19 WC
The Aussies will enter the match as favourites, given their star status as well as the title holders. The Aussies are four time winners and have players in the ranks, who have played on the grand stage.
Peake, who has flown back from the BBL representing the Melbourne Renegades, is feeling confident after donning the captaincy role.
"I feel like I'm confident with captaincy. I've had some good exposure over the course of my junior career. It feels like I've been growing to this point, and it's a massive honour and a privilege to be able to do it at the highest junior level," Peake was quoted on cricket.com.au website.
The Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match between Australia and Ireland on January 16, Friday from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.
Australia vs Ireland, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Where To Watch The Match Live?
Australia vs Ireland at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.
Australia vs Ireland, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Squads
Ireland U-19: James West, Freddie Ogilby(w), Sebastian Dijkstra, Robert O'Brien, Adam Leckey, Marko Bates, Callum Armstrong, Oliver Riley(c), Bruce Whaley, Samuel Haslett, Thomas Ford, Febin Manoj, Luke Murray, Alex Armstrong, Reuben Wilson
Australia U-19: Will Malajczuk, Steven Hogan, Nitesh Samuel, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Tom Hogan, Jayden Draper, John James, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, William Taylor.