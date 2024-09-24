Cricket

AUS-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, 3rd T20I: New Zealand Women Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series courtesy back-to-back wins in Mackay

Captains Alyssa Healy and Sophie Devine pose with the trophy for the Australia vs New Zealand, women's T20I series. Photo: X/Australia Women's Cricket Team
New Zealand women's cricket team captain Sophie Devine won the toss and decided to bat first against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) in the third and final T20I of their ongoing series. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

The hosts have already clinched the series and are eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep. Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series courtesy back-to-back wins in Mackay. They won the first T20I by five wickets, and the second one by 29 runs in what would be valuable match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Alana King, Grace Harris, Kim Garth.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe.

  
