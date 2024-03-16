Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Ireland, after securing a victory by a margin of 39 runs in the first match is leading the three-match T20I series, and are now preparing to take on Afghanistan for the second match at the Sharjah cricket stadium on March 17, Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan emerged victorious in the ODI series against Ireland, with a 2-0 lead. However, in the T20I series, Paul Stirling's side posed a formidable challenge. Chasing the target of 150 runs, Rashid Khan's team lost all their wickets at 111 in 18.4 overs losing the match on a hurting note. In the previous three matches against Ireland, Afghanistan has displayed a commendable performance, winning two matches with margins of 35 and 117 runs respectively.
Advertisement
Ireland, on the other hand, were aimed to avenge their defeat in the ODI series against Afghanistan. And they managed to do so by winning the first T20I match. The game showcased the exceptional bowling of Benjamin White who took 4 wickets including the dismissal of Mohammad Ishaq, and Joshua Little's spell of 3 wickets that resulted in the downfall of Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan.
When is Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match?
The second T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on March 17, Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST in Sharjah, UAE.
Advertisement
Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match?
All matches of the Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no broadcast of the matches on any TV channel in India.
Full Squads:
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Craig Young
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Wafadar Momand, Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan(c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti