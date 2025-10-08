Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Preview, Head-To-Head And Where To Watch

Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of the three-match series
Bangladesh enter the ODI series on the back of a 3-0 T20I sweep over Afghanistan
Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to clash in the opening match of their three-ODI series on October 8, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST. This encounter marks a rare ODI meeting between the two sides, with Bangladesh leading the head-to-head 11-8.
Bangladesh enter the series with confidence, having swept Afghanistan 3-0 in the recent T20I series. Afghanistan, under the leadership of Hashmatullah Shahidi, will look to rebound from their T20I series loss and capitalize on their strengths in the 50-over format.
The pitch at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to favor batsmen, offering a solid foundation for high scores. However, bowlers may find some assistance during the evening sessions.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Head-to-Head
Afghanistan and Bangladesh have played 19 ODI matches against each other. The Bangla Tigers are leading the contest with 11 wins while Afghanistan have emerged victorious in 8 clashes.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI?
The Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, 8 October at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI?
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India. The match will not have a live telecast provider in India.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Squads
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai