Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

Bangladesh will be more than just disappointed with their all-round display in the first game, failing to win the fixture after having Afghanistan on the brink at 71-5 at one stage

Afghanistan National Cricket Team. Photo: X | ACB Officials
Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in the second of the three ODIs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, November 9. (More Cricket News)

The Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. will enter the fixture on the back of a scintillating win over Bangladesh in the first game, thanks to Allah Ghazanfar’s magical spell. 

While on the other hand, Bangladesh will be more than just disappointed with their all-round display, failing to win the game after having Afghanistan on the brink at 71-5 at one stage.

They will also be back to the drawing board, after a shocking collapse that saw them go from 120-3 to 143 all-out. 

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Full Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details

When and where is the 2nd Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

The second Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 3:30pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

The ODI matches between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the UAE will be available to live stream on FanCode app in India.

