Nobody, not even South Africa expected Afghanistan to capitulate the way they did with the bat in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024's first semi-final. Rashid Khan and Co were bowled out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs in Tarouba on Thursday, June 27. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
The total was Afghanistan's lowest-ever in T20 internationals, and also the lowest score recorded in a T20 World Cup semi-final. It ranks seventh in the all-time list for the worst scores in T20 World Cup history.
Let us take a look at the 10 lowest totals in the 20-over showpiece.
1. Uganda: 39 all out (12 overs) against West Indies at ICC T20 World Cup 2024
2. Netherlands: 39 all out (10.3 overs) against Sri Lanka in 2014
3. Uganda: 40 all out (18.4 overs) against New Zealand in 2024
4. Netherlands: 44 all out (10 overs) against Sri Lanka in 2021
5. Oman: 47 all out (13.2 overs) against England in 2024
6. West Indies: 55 all out (14.2 overs) against England in 2021
7. Afghanistan: 56 all out (11.5 overs) against South Africa in 2024
8. Uganda: 58 all out (16 overs) against Afghanistan in 2024
9. New Zealand: 60 all out (15.3 overs) against Sri Lanka in 2014
10. Scotland: 60 all out (10.2 overs) against Afghanistan in 2021
Five of the 10 totals were recorded in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, and Uganda posted three of them.
As for Afghanistan, their batting failure on Thursday ended their dream run in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Nevertheless, the team will be proud of what it achieved this time around, appearing in its first-ever World Cup last-four match.
South Africa, on the other hand, broke their 32-year-old semi-final jinx to secure a historic win and march into their maiden World Cup (T20 or ODI) final.
The Proteas will face the victor of the second semi-final clash between India and England, in the fight for the coveted ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.