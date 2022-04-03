Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Cricket At Olympics: It's Not About Making Money, Says ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

The ICC had last year confirmed its intention to bid for cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games and is working towards becoming a part of the Olympic family.

The ICC formed an Olympic Working Group which will work on making the game part of the Olympics. Representative Image: ICC Photo

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 4:06 pm

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice on Sunday said the ICC's bid for cricket's inclusion at the Olympics is not aimed at making money but it's about taking the sport to non-cricketing markets to grow its global reach. (More Cricket News

Allardice made the statement following the ICC's push for inclusion of the sport in the Olympics after women's T20 cricket is set to make its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The men's competition has already made its debut at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur. 

"In many of our members, being seen as an Olympic sport and having an association with the government and the national Olympic movement is something that is going to be really beneficial in terms of facilities and high-performance assistance,” Allardice was quoted as saying in SEN Radio show 'This Is Your Journey – thanks to Tobin Brothers'. 

"It's certainly not a money-making exercise from our point of view, it's about getting exposure for cricket in markets where we may not be popular.

"And the other one is about giving all of our 106 members the opportunity to engage more closely with their governments."

The ICC top official said being a part of the Olympics is key to building strong relationship with respective governments in many of its member nations. 

"In some countries, being an Olympic sport gets you closer to your government than not being an Olympic sport," Allardice said. 

The ICC had last year confirmed its intention to bid for cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games and is working towards becoming a part of the Olympic family for  the 2028 Los Angeles, 2032 Brisbane Games and beyond.

