Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa Secure Places In Indian Team

Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa are among the eight players selected in the Indian boxing team for 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa Secure Places In Indian Team
While Amit Panghal (left) secured his place in the 51 kg division, Shiva Thapa clinched the 63.5 kg spot. Twitter/@BFI_official

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 4:06 pm

World championship medallists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa claimed berths in the Indian boxing team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games after emerging victorious in the trials, held in Patiala on Thursday. (More Sports News)

While Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, secured his place in the 51kg division, Thapa clinched the 63.5kg spot in the trials held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports.

Related stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: India Handed Easy Draw In Badminton Mixed Team Event In Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik Named In Indian Team – Check List

'Injustice' To India: IOA Slams Exclusion Of Shooting, Wrestling From 2026 Commonwealth Games

The other six boxers who made their way into the Indian team include 2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning national champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg+)

The CWG is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Panghal defeated fellow Services boxer Deepak 4-1 via a split decision. He will be aiming to improve upon his performance from the last edition in Gold Coast, where he won a silver medal. 

The 2015 world championship bronze medallist Thapa, who was last week elected as a member of the IBA Athletes Committee, on the other hand, out-punched 2018 CWG silver medallist Manish Kaushik 5-0 to seal his spot at the quadrennial event.

In the 57kg category, Hussamuddin prevailed over 2019 Asian Championship silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht 4-1, while Railways' Rohit eked out a close 3-2 win over Aditya Pratap Yadav of UP in the welterweight division.

Sumit, Ashish, Sanjeet and Sagar all dominated their bouts as they won by an identical 5-0 margin. 

India had finished second in the 2018 edition of the Games, returning with a haul of nine medals, including three golds and as many silvers and bronze. 

The women's trials for the Games will be held next week.

Men's Team

Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning national champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg+).

Tags

Sports Boxing Amit Panghal Shiva Thapa Mohammad Hussamuddin Rohit Tokas Sumit Ashish Kumar Sanjeet Sagar Commonwealth Games 2022
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read