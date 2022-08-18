Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Cincinnati Open 2022: Borna Coric Spoils Rafael Nadal Return From Injury Lay-Off Ahead Of US Open

Rafael Nadal was in action for the first time since his pull out from Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios earlier this year due to a abdominal injury.

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after his Cincinnati Open 2022 loss.
Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after his Cincinnati Open 2022 loss. Twitter (@CincyTennis)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 10:59 am

Borna Coric spoiled Rafael Nadal's return from a six-week layoff, beating the Spanish star 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3 in the Cincinnati Open 2022. The 22-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal hadn’t played since his withdrawal from Wimbledon semifinals last month against Nick Kyrgios. (More Tennis News)

He was hoping to start putting the final touches on prepping for the upcoming US Open. The second-seeded and third-ranked Nadal, 36, showed no signs of the injury that mostly plagued his serve. He reached 121 mph with one serve and needed several awkward body movements to return to Coric.

The match lasted 2 hours, 51 minutes, not including a rain delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes in the first set. Earlier in women's play, US Open champion Emma Raducanu routed Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2. The 19-year-old Raducanu won the final seven games against Serena Williams on Tuesday and the first 10 against Azarenka. Seeded 13th, Raducanu set up a match against No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

“I try not to think about the score,” Raducanu said. “I just try to focus on collecting points. I'm always concerned when things are going well. I always feel like something could go wrong.” Sixth-ranked Simona Halep withdrew because of a right thigh injury before facing Veronica Kudermetova.

Related stories

Rafael Nadal To Miss Davis Cup 2022 Group Stage, Carlos Alcaraz To Lead Spain Against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia

Novak Djokovic Joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray On Team Europe For Laver Cup

Wimbledon 2022: Injured Rafael Nadal Withdraws From All England Club Ahead Of Semifinal – In Pics

Halep won last week in Toronto. In an all-English men's second-round match, 11th-ranked Cameron Norrie outlasted three-time Grand Slam-champion Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Also, Taylor Fritz beat Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2, and 19-year-old wild-card Ben Shelton upset fifth-ranked Casper Ruud. Shelton is the youngest American to defeat a top-five opponent since Andy Roddick beat No. 1 Gustavo Kuerten in 2001.

Tags

Sports Tennis Cincinnati Open 2022 Borna Coric Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Grand Slam Emma Raducanu Victoria Azarenka Nick Kyrgios US Open
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read