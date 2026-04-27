Chevron Championship 2026: Nelly Korda Lifts Title, Achieves No.1 Ranking

Nelly Korda is back to No. 1 in the world and looks every bit the part. Korda was so untouchable at The Chevron Championship that no one got closer than four shots of her the entire weekend. She played her last 29 holes at Memorial Park in even par and still won by five, the largest margin at this major in 18 years. And it was one of the toughest times she ever had. That’s why where was much relief as joy when she holed a 7-foot par putt to close with a 2-under 70 to capture her third major championship and return to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking for the first time since August.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda poses with the trophy after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
1/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda holds the trophy after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda celebrates by jumping in the water after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda celebrates by jumping in the water after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda celebrates with her caddie after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda celebrates after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda celebrates after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda celebrates after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Nelly Korda chips
Nelly Korda chips to the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Yan Liu, of China
Yan Liu, of China, celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Ruoning Yin
Ruoning Yin, of China, lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Chevron Championship 2026 LPGA Tour Golf-Akie Iwai, of Japan,
Akie Iwai, of Japan, celebrates after a putt on the third hole during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament in Houston. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Bangla Tigers Eye Fast Start; Bangladesh: 18/0 (3), New Zealand: 182/6

  2. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  3. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  4. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  5. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Begins Her Journey In Global Badminton Governance As BWF Council Member

  4. IND Vs AUS Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty Win Big As India Dominate Australia

  5. India Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 2 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  3. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

  4. Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

  5. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Why Pussy Riot Is Challenging Russia’s Return To Venice Biennale 2026

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  4. Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

  5. Israel Orders $200M In Aerial Munitions, Prepares For 'Intense Security Decade'

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

  4. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  5. Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Kills Him, Strikes Another Man

  6. Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Strategic Ties And Region

  7. TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

  8. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio