Chevron Championship 2026: Nelly Korda Lifts Title, Achieves No.1 Ranking
Nelly Korda is back to No. 1 in the world and looks every bit the part. Korda was so untouchable at The Chevron Championship that no one got closer than four shots of her the entire weekend. She played her last 29 holes at Memorial Park in even par and still won by five, the largest margin at this major in 18 years. And it was one of the toughest times she ever had. That’s why where was much relief as joy when she holed a 7-foot par putt to close with a 2-under 70 to capture her third major championship and return to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking for the first time since August.
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