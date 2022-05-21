Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen For Second Time This Year

The match was headed for a draw before Magnus Carlsen made a blunder in the 40th move and resigned immediately in the next move as R Praggnanandhaa emerged winner.

Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen For Second Time This Year
The victory took R Praggnanandhaa to 12 points, while Magnus Carlsen was at the second spot on the second day of Chessable Masters. File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 7:36 pm

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu notched up his second win of the season over Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament, exactly three months after stunning the world champion for the first time. (More Sports News)

The 16-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a late blunder from Carlsen on Friday to pocket three crucial points to keep himself in the hunt for aa knockout berth.

"I did not want to win that way," said Praggnanandhaa when asked about his second triumph against the world champion.

Related stories

World Chess Body FIDE Suspends Russia, Belarus From Its Official Events

PM Hails Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's Feat Of Beating Magnus Carlsen

Airthings Masters: India’s R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen

The match was headed for a draw before the Norwegian committed a blunder in the 40th move when he misplaced a black knight during the final seconds and resigned immediately in the next move as Praggnanandhaa emerged winner.

The Indian drew with Harikrishna in the next round, defeated Gawain Jones before losing to David Anton Guijarro to finish the day. 

The victory took Praggnanandhaa to 12 points, while Carlsen was at the second spot behind China's Wei Yi on the second day of the USD 150,000 tournament. 

Praggnanandhaa is currently sharing the fifth place with Ding Liren.

In February, Praggnanandhaa had stunned Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament, becoming only the third Indian to clinch a victory over the Norwegian superstar.

Tags

Sports Chess Chessable Masters R Praggnanandhaa Magnus Carlsen Harikrishna Airthings Masters Ding Liren Gawain Jones
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read