Chennai Open Tennis: Sumit Nagal Set To Face Top Seed Luca Nardi In Title Clash

The second-seeded Nagal defeated Dalibor Svrcina 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted nearly two hours to set up a title clash with top seed Luca Nardi of Italy

PTI
February 10, 2024

Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal in Chennai Open 2024. Photo: X/ @India_AllSports
India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal overcame the challenge of Dalibor Svrcina, the third seed from the Czech Republic, in straight sets to move into the final of the Chennai Open in Chennai on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

The second-seeded Nagal defeated the 21-year-old Czech player Dalibor Svrcina 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted nearly two hours to set up a title clash with top seed Luca Nardi of Italy.

The 20-year-old Nardi overcame a stiff challenge from unseeded Chinese Taipei player Chun-Hsin Tseng 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) in a marathon three-hour encounter.

The 26-year-old Nagal was definitely the better player on the day, serving superbly in the first set and earning a whole lot of points on his second serve.

In the second set, Nagal converted both the break points he earned even as his opponent committed a string of unforced errors.

In an all-Indian men's doubles final, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated country-mates Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 to clinch the title.

