Sumit Nagal's Focus Ahead Of Paris Olympics: 'Staying Fit'

"It (Olympic qualification) would only be possible if I keep winning the matches. I have to focus on upcoming matches and not wonder about what's going to happen in the next five months because tennis is a very unpredictable sport where anything can happen. I like to focus day-by-day and keep short goals and tunnel vision than to keep a large picture."

He drew eyeballs after making it to the main draw of the Australian Open last month, where he won his opening match to become the first Indian to beat a seeded player in the main draw before losing in the following round.

