Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders; Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

Here are the live-streaming details for Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024:

When will the Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?

The Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal matches will be played on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal will start at 6:00 pm IST.

Where to watch Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?

Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.