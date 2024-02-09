Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders; Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

Chattogram Challengers and Rangpur Riders will clash on Saturday in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 fixture. Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the points table and Challengers are placed in third place. (More Cricket News)
Nurul Hasan Sohan's Riders have thrashed Durdanto Dhaka by 60 runs in their last BPL encounter and Chattogram Challengers are coming after beating Fortune Barishal by 16 runs. Both teams have some quality players in their squad.
But with the start of Afghanistan's tour of Sri Lanka and the West Indies Tour Of Australia, many players have left the league in the middle and all the teams have to come out with a suitable playing XI in their next match of the Dhaka leg.
In the second encounter of the day, hosts Durdanto Dhaka will take on Tamim Iqbal's Fortune Barishals at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Mosaddek Hossain's Dhaka are currently at the bottom of the point table and to make their way into the final fours, they need to start winning matches. Both teams have lost their last match in the BPL and will be eyeing a comprehensive victory on Saturday.
When will the Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal matches will be played on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal will start at 6:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Squads:
: Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
: Nurul Hasan Sohan (c/wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad
Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Squads:
: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin
: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Starling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar (wk), Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah