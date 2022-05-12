Thursday, May 12, 2022
Brazil Vs Argentina International Football Friendly Encounter At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil were scheduled to play rivals Argentina at the MCG in Australia on June 11 as a part of their preparations ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil will play football friendlies against South Korea and Japan in Asia on June 2 and 6. Twitter (@neymarjr)

Updated: 12 May 2022 9:02 am

Brazil’s friendly match against rival Argentina scheduled for June in Melbourne, Australia has been canceled. (More Football News)

The game was planned as part of Brazil’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Brazilian football confederation coordinator Juninho Paulista said Wednesday that their Argentina counterparts made the decision to call it off.

Argentina’s football federation did not make public comments on the issue. Brazil will play friendlies against South Korea and Japan in Asia on June 2 and 6, respectively, and now will seek an African opponent for the June 11 slot.

Meanwhile, Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula said the government is ‘pretty pissed off’ with the decision and the Australian football fans owe an explanation. Notably, almost 60,000 tickets have already been sold. “I think they owe Australian football fans an explanation,” Pakula said.    

FIFA ruled on Monday that Brazil and Argentina must still play their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game that was suspended in September shortly after kick-off when officials entered the field because some of Argentina’s players had violated COVID-19 protocols.

FIFA wants the game to be held this September but neither team has committed to playing.

Coach Tite also announced his squad for the friendlies and brought striker Gabriel Jesus back. The Manchester City striker, who was a starter for the Selecao in the last FIFA World Cup, is fighting for a place in Qatar.

The only new name on the list was 21-year-old Danilo, a Palmeiras defensive midfielder. Brazil will play Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which starts on November 21.

Brazil Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro (both Juventus), Dani Alves (Barcelona), Alex Telles (Manchester United), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Danilo (Palmeiras), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Leeds), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

