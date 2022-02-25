Friday, Feb 25, 2022
BAN Vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Clinch Series With 88-run Win Against Afghanistan

Bangladesh won the first match against Afghanistan by four wickets in Chattogram. The third and final ODI at the same venue is scheduled for Monday.

Chasing Bangladesh's 306/4 runs, Afghanistan were all out for 218. Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 8:39 pm

Liton Das scored a century as Bangladesh secured an 88-run win against Afghanistan in their second one-day international to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.

Liton struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 126-ball 136 as Bangladesh posted 306-4, its highest total against Afghanistan. Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs with a disciplined display of bowling.

Liton was well supported by Mushfiqur Rahim (86). They combined for a national record third-wicket stand of 202.

“(I) enjoyed my partnership with Mushfiqur,” Liton said. “We also had some good partnerships in the past. He encouraged me a lot.”

Bangladesh won the first match by four wickets.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost captain Tamim Iqbal for 12, following a slow start. Liton also appeared to be nervy but Shakib Al Hasan played some good shots around the wicket to keep the runs coming.

Legspinner Rashid Khan removed Shakib (20) to give Bangladesh a setback.

Liton and Mushfiqur then survived some tricky moments against Afghanistan’s celebrated spin trio — Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

Mushfiqur brought up his 41st half-century, slog-sweeping Rashid for a boundary through midwicket off 56 balls.

Soon Liton reached his 50 off 65 balls as he pulled Nabi for a boundary through square leg.

After getting his half-century, Liton paced his innings impeccably, much to the disappointment of the Afghan attack. But he was dropped on 87 when skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi put down the catch off Mujeeb.

Liton completed his fifth century off 107 balls, hitting Rashid for a boundary through extra cover. Fareed Ahmad brought an end to his superb innings, undoing him with a slower short delivery.

Fareed got Mushfiqur Rahim with a similar delivery in the next ball to finish with 2-56.

“They knew that we have the No. 1 spin attack so they made wickets for pacers,” Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz said. “This is Bangladesh’s home series, so we expected them not to make a spinner’s wicket for us. The main thing is we didn’t do well as a batting unit.”

Najibullah Zadran, who made 67 in the first game, again top-scored for Afghanistan with 54 and opener Rahmat Shah scored 52.

They shared an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket after Afghanistan was reduced to 34-3.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who finished with 2-31, dismissed both of them in quick succession to edge Bangladesh closer to victory.

Nabi hit 32 and Rashid made a quick 29 but that only reduced the margin.

Shakib ripped through Afghanistan’s middle order with his left-arm spin to end with 2-29.

The third and final ODI is on Monday.

