BAN Vs AFG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das Give Bangladesh Steady Start

Bangladesh national cricket team will take nothing for granted after escaping with a sensation four-wicket win against dangerous Afghanistan in the first ODI in Chattogram on Wednesday. The home team recovered from 45 for six and won with seven balls to spare after Afghanistan were bowled out for 215 in 49.1 overs. Afghanistan will back themselves to pull one back and expect a better show from their three world-class spinners - Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Get here live cricket scores of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI.



10:54 AM IST: BAN Look Composed

Unlike the previous game, Bangladesh look more composed today. Both the openers are taking their time in the middle. Bangladesh 24/0 (4). Meanwhile, the Russia vs Ukraine war has taken affected the sporting world too.

10:42 AM IST: Steady Start

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal give Bangladesh a steady start. The duo take 13 runs from the second over. Bangladesh 15/0 (2)

10:09 AM IST: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

10:07 AM IST: Toss

Bangladesh have won the toss and opt to bat first.

Chattogram is still talking about the record partnership Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan produced on Wednesday. While it was extraordinary, it can certainly not be expected every day.

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan combined for a national record 174-run partnership in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand. Both players hit their career-best knocks to frustrate Afghanistan. Afif posted an unbeaten 93, his maiden 50-plus output, and Mehidy added 81 not out as Bangladesh raced to victory under floodlights.

Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi — described by Tamim Iqbal as the world’s best — could take only two wickets, with Afif and Mehidy keeping them at bay.

Bangladesh have lost just two of their last 16 ODIs played at home but if Afghanistan can replicate their bowling display - pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was outstanding with four for 54 - the second BAN vs AFG match will be a close-fought affair.