Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs AFG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das Give Bangladesh Steady Start

It's Bangladesh batting vs Afghanistan bowling at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today. Follow live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI.

BAN Vs AFG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das Give Bangladesh Steady Start
Bangladesh aim to clinch ODI series against Afghanistan. Follow BAN vs AFG live cricket scores. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 11:01 am

Bangladesh national cricket team will take nothing for granted after escaping with a sensation four-wicket win against dangerous Afghanistan in the first ODI in Chattogram on Wednesday. The home team recovered from 45 for six and won with seven balls to spare after Afghanistan were bowled out for 215 in 49.1 overs. Afghanistan will back themselves to pull one back and expect a better show from their three world-class spinners - Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Get here live cricket scores of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

10:54 AM IST: BAN Look Composed

Unlike the previous game, Bangladesh look more composed today. Both the openers are taking their time in the middle.  Bangladesh 24/0 (4). Meanwhile, the Russia vs Ukraine war has taken affected the sporting world too.

Related stories

BAN Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Heroic Afif Hossain-Mehidy Hasan Stand Scripts Stunning Win For Bangladesh - Highlights

10:42 AM IST: Steady Start

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal give Bangladesh a steady start. The duo take 13 runs from the second over. Bangladesh 15/0 (2)

10:09 AM IST: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

10:07 AM IST: Toss 

Bangladesh have won the toss and opt to bat first.

Chattogram is still talking about the record partnership Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan produced on Wednesday. While it was extraordinary, it can certainly not be expected every day. 

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan combined for a national record 174-run partnership in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand. Both players hit their career-best knocks to frustrate Afghanistan. Afif posted an unbeaten 93, his maiden 50-plus output, and Mehidy added 81 not out as Bangladesh raced to victory under floodlights.

Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi — described by Tamim Iqbal as the world’s best — could take only two wickets, with Afif and Mehidy keeping them at bay.

Bangladesh have lost just two of their last 16 ODIs played at home but if Afghanistan can replicate their bowling display -  pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi  was outstanding with four for 54 - the second BAN vs AFG match will be a close-fought affair.

Tags

Sports Cricket Afghanistan National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 2022; AFG Vs BAN ODI Series Chattogram Shakib Al Hasan Rashid Khan Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Nabi Chattogram
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Barcelona Vs Napoli, Europa League 2021-22: Catalans Advance To Round Of 16 With 4-2 Victory

Barcelona Vs Napoli, Europa League 2021-22: Catalans Advance To Round Of 16 With 4-2 Victory

Russia Vs Ukraine War: Schalke, German Football Team, Remove Gazprom's Logo From Jerseys

Russia Vs Ukraine War: Sebastian Vettel Not To Compete In Formula One Russian Grand Prix In September  

Arsenal Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League 2021-22: Gunners Secure Last-Gasp Victory

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: UAE Beat Ireland To Win Global Qualifier A

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

PHOTO GALLERY

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland