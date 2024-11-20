Badminton

Satwik-Chirag Win On Comeback; Through To Round Two Of China Masters

This was the first time the star duo popularly known as Sat-Chi returned to action since their quarter-final ouster at the Paris Olympics in August this year

Satwik-Chirag, Badminton, Paris Olympic Games 2024
Satwik-Chirag. Photo: File
The star pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty announced their return to competitive action with a hard-fought win against Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan to advance to the second round of the China Masters Super 700 tournament going on in Shenzhen, China. (More Badminton News)

This was the first time the star duo popularly known as Sat-Chi returned to action since their quarter-final ouster at the Paris Olympics in August this year. The Indian duo, who is the defending champions in the tournament, beat their Chinese Taipei rival 12-21, 21-19, 21-18 to get to the second round.

File photo of Lakshya Sen. - File
China Masters 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats Lee Zii Jia In Three Sets To Progress Into The Second Round

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The reigning Asian Games champion, Satwik and Chirag, will now face the Danish pair of Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Soggard in the second round of the China Masters.

The Indian duo looked a bit rusty in the first game and their opponents made full use of that to take away the game in a one-sided manner. Satwik-Chirag then came back strongly in the second game but the Chinese Taipei pairing was up to the mark. The Indians though managed to win the game and level the score.

Satwik-Chirag were left behind early in the decisive game by the Lee-Yang pairing. However, the Indian duo bounced back to take the third game too and win the match.

India had a good day at the China Masters on Wednesday. Before Satwik-Chirag, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod and the duo of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered wins in their opening round matches in their respective categories.

