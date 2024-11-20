Badminton

China Masters 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats Lee Zii Jia In Three Sets To Progress Into The Second Round

Sen, ranked no 17, sent the number 7 seed packing 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 in the Super 750 event held at the Shenzhen Gymnasium

Lakshya-Sen
File photo of Lakshya Sen. Photo: File
Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the opening round of the BWF China Masters 2024 tournament on Wednesday, November 20. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)

Sen, ranked no 17, sent the number 7 seed packing 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 in the Super 750 event held at the Shenzhen Gymnasium.

Sen avenged the defeat against Lee Zii Jia in the opening round, the same opponent who had defeated him in the bronze medal match at Paris Olympics 2024.

Speaking after the match, Sen said he is still trying to get back into fitness.

"It feels good to win a match after a long time. things have been a little bit up and down after the Olympics. I am still trying to get back to my fitness."

"Slowly getting back into the circuit. had a couple of tough matches before this, but I am happy with the way I played today and looking forward to tomorrow's match," he added.

This tournament would be a battle arena for the finest talents from around the world to fight for glory with a prize purse of USD 1,150,000.

Earlier, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu continued her dominant run against Busanan Ongbamrungphan, defeating the Thai shuttler in straight games to advance to the second round of the China Masters tournament on Wednesday.

World number 19 Sindhu dispatched the higher ranked Busanan 21-17 21-19 in 50 minutes in the first round of the Super 750 event.

This was Sindhu's 20th win against the world number 11 in 21 meetings. Sindhu will face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in the next round.

Malvika Bansod also defeated Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes. Bansod will take on Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the round of 16.

