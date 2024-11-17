BWF China Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About Super 750 Tournament

India's star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty return to the badminton court for the 2024 BWF Super 750 China Masters, set to take place at Shenzhen Arena, China, from November 19 to 24. (More Badminton News)
This tournament would be a battle arena for the finest talents from around the world to fight for glory with a prize purse of USD 1,150,000.
The official name of the tournament goes by the name of Li-Ning China Masters 2024.
The 17th edition of the 2024 China Masters will be the 36th tournament of the BWF World Tour and is also part of the China Masters championships, which have been held since 2005.
The defending champions in the 2024 BWF China Masters include Japan's Kodai Naraoka in men's singles and Chen Yufei of the People's Republic of China in women's singles.
In men's doubles, the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang return as title holders, while Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida hold the title in women's doubles.
In mixed doubles, the defending champions are the Chinese pair of ZHENG
Si Wei and HUANG Ya Qiong.
Prize Pool
|Event
|Winner
|Finalist
|Semi-finals
|Quarter-finals
|Last 16
|Last 32
|Singles
|$80,500
|$39,100
|$16,100
|$6,325
|$3,450
|$1,150
|Doubles
|$85,100
|$40,250
|$16,100
|$7,187.5
|$3,737.5
|$1,150
China Masters 2024: Top Seeds
Men's Singles -
Shi Yuqi
Viktor Axelsen
Anders Antonsen
Kodai Naraoka
Kunlavut Vitidsarn
Jonatan Christie
Lee Zii Jia
Chou Tien-chen
Women's Singles -
An Se-young
Wang Zhiyi
Akane Yamaguchi
Tai Tzu-ying
Han Yue
Gregoria Mariska Tunjung
Aya Ohori
Supanida Katethong
Men's Doubles -
Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang
Kim Astrup / Anders Skaarup Rasmussen
He Jiting / Ren Xiangyu
Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto
Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin
Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi
Women's Doubles -
Baek Ha-na / Lee So-hee
Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning
Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida
Rin Iwanaga / Kie Nakanishi
Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan
Jia Yifan / Zhang Shuxian
Li Yijing / Luo Xumin
Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma / Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi
Mixed Doubles -
Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping
Jiang Zhenbang / Wei Yaxin
Tang Chun Man / Tse Ying Suet
Chen Tang Jie / Toh Ee Wei
Goh Soon Huat / Shevon Jemie Lai
Dejan Ferdinansyah / Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
Cheng Xing / Zhang Chi
Yang Po-hsuan / Hu Ling-fang
China Masters 2024: Indians In Action
Men's Singles - Lakshya Sen
Women's Singles - Aakarshi Kashyap, PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod
Men's Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
Women's Doubles - Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand
Mixed Doubles - B Sumeeth Reddy / N Sikki Reddy
China Masters 2024: Live Streaming
In India, the live telecasting details for the China Masters 2024 badminton tournament are not yet confirmed.
However, Indian fans can check the Jio Cinema app, which holds the streaming rights for BWF matches in India.