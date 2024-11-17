Badminton

BWF China Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About Super 750 Tournament

Check where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action and Get all the live streaming details, prize money information, top seeds, and other relevant details for the BWF Super 750 Tournament China Masters 2024 right here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Satwiksairaj-Rankireddy-and-Chirag-Shetty
Satwik lifts Chirag after making history in Jakarta, Indonesia. File Photo
info_icon

India's star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty return to the badminton court for the 2024 BWF Super 750 China Masters, set to take place at Shenzhen Arena, China, from November 19 to 24. (More Badminton News)

This tournament would be a battle arena for the finest talents from around the world to fight for glory with a prize purse of USD 1,150,000.

This tournament is going to get quite thrilling for Indian badminton fans because the star men's doubles pair SatChi returns to action after a long break following their heart breaking defeat at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The official name of the tournament goes by the name of Li-Ning China Masters 2024.

The 17th edition of the 2024 China Masters will be the 36th tournament of the BWF World Tour and is also part of the China Masters championships, which have been held since 2005.

The defending champions in the 2024 BWF China Masters include Japan's Kodai Naraoka in men's singles and Chen Yufei of the People's Republic of China in women's singles.

In men's doubles, the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang return as title holders, while Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida hold the title in women's doubles.

In mixed doubles, the defending champions are the Chinese pair of ZHENG
Si Wei and HUANG Ya Qiong.

India's ace women's singles badminton player PV Sindhu gearing up for Paris Olympic Games 2024. - X/PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu Has Los Angeles Olympics On Her Radar But Will Only Compete In LA If...

BY PTI

Prize Pool

EventWinnerFinalistSemi-finalsQuarter-finalsLast 16Last 32
Singles$80,500$39,100$16,100$6,325$3,450$1,150
Doubles$85,100$40,250$16,100$7,187.5$3,737.5$1,150

China Masters 2024: Top Seeds

Men's Singles -  

  1. Shi Yuqi

  2.  Viktor Axelsen

  3. Anders Antonsen

  4. Kodai Naraoka

  5. Kunlavut Vitidsarn

  6. Jonatan Christie

  7. Lee Zii Jia

  8.  Chou Tien-chen

Women's Singles -

  1.  An Se-young

  2.  Wang Zhiyi

  3.  Akane Yamaguchi

  4.  Tai Tzu-ying

  5.  Han Yue

  6.  Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

  7.  Aya Ohori

  8.  Supanida Katethong

Men's Doubles -

  1.  Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang

  2.  Kim Astrup / Anders Skaarup Rasmussen

  3.  He Jiting / Ren Xiangyu

  4.  Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto

  5.  Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik

  6.  Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

  7.  Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin

  8.  Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi

Women's Doubles -

  1.  Baek Ha-na / Lee So-hee

  2.  Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning

  3.  Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida

  4.  Rin Iwanaga / Kie Nakanishi

  5.  Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan

  6.  Jia Yifan / Zhang Shuxian

  7.  Li Yijing / Luo Xumin

  8.  Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma / Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi

Mixed Doubles -

  1.  Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping

  2.  Jiang Zhenbang / Wei Yaxin

  3.  Tang Chun Man / Tse Ying Suet

  4.  Chen Tang Jie / Toh Ee Wei

  5.  Goh Soon Huat / Shevon Jemie Lai

  6.  Dejan Ferdinansyah / Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja

  7.  Cheng Xing / Zhang Chi

  8.  Yang Po-hsuan / Hu Ling-fang

China Masters 2024: Indians In Action

Men's Singles - Lakshya Sen

Women's Singles - Aakarshi Kashyap, PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

Women's Doubles - Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed Doubles - B Sumeeth Reddy / N Sikki Reddy

China Masters 2024: Live Streaming

In India, the live telecasting details for the China Masters 2024 badminton tournament are not yet confirmed.

However, Indian fans can check the Jio Cinema app, which holds the streaming rights for BWF matches in India.

Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: Hosts In Dire Straits As Kiwis Fightback In Pallekele
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rana, Krishna In Tight Race For One Seamer Spot For Perth Test
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Procedure, Marquee Players, Retention List, Rules – All You Need To Know
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here's How Steve Smith Plans To Tackle Old Foe Ravichandran Ashwin
Football News
  1. Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Netherlands, Nations League: De Jong Insists Confidence Will Improve Following Return
  2. Brazil Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online
  3. Colombia Vs Ecuador, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12
  4. Croatia Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Chile Vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Winning On Rafael Nadal's Farewell A 'Huge Motivation', Says Carlos Alcaraz
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland Into Semi-Finals After 'Exhausting Day'
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  2. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  3. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory
  4. CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir
  5. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest
  2. Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years
  3. Day In Pics: November 17, 2024
  4. At COP29, India Criticises Developed Nations For Lack Of Support On Climate Action
  5. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. Bangladesh To Seek Extradition Of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India
  2. Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting
  3. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
  4. Pakistan's VPN Debate: Shehbaz Sharif’s Community Note On X And The ‘Un-Islamic’ Controversy
  5. Philippines: Typhoon Man-yi Hits Eastern Province; Wrecks Houses Prompting Mass Evacuations
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws