Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Live Streaming, Malaysia Masters Final: When, Where To Watch On TV, Online

PV Sindhu will eye her first BWF World Tour title since 2022 with a win in the Malaysia Masters final against China's Wang Zhi Yi. Here is all you need to know about the BWF 500 event's title clash - head-to-head record, telecast, timing and live streaming details

PV Sindhu Malaysia Masters semifinal, Badminton Photo
PV Sindhu beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semi-finals to enter the Malaysia Masters women's singles final. Credit: Badminton Photo
info_icon

After a vast injury-affected stretch, PV Sindhu is finally coming into her own in the lead-up to Paris Olympic Games 2024. The star India shuttler has stormed into the final of Malaysia Masters, and will face China's Wang Zhi Yi in the summit clash on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (More Sports News)

Sindhu has reached the final on the back of some superlative displays in the tournament. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad defeated top seed Han Yue before accounting for Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semi-finals.

PV Sindhu celebrates her victory over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the Malaysia Masters semi-finals on Saturday (May 25, 2024). - Badminton Photo
Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Fires Past Ongbamrungphan To Reach Finals

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

And hence, India's singles badminton spearhead will eye her first BWF World Tour title since 2022 with a win in the title round. A persistent knee injury has not been kind on Sindhu, who had not entered the final of a BWF World Tour event in 14 months and played her first semi-final in seven months on Saturday (May 25).

After her semi-final win, Sindhu stayed focused on the bigger task at hand. "I think it's not over yet. There's one more match to go. When I win that, maybe I'll be much happier. But I think I'm happy that today it went out really well," she said after the victory.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the only Indian on show in the women's singles category - Photo: File
PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Among Seven Indian Shuttlers To Qualify For 2024 Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

On her final opponent Wang Zhi Yi, Sindhu said: "Yeah, I've played with her. Played a couple of times now. And of course, she's in the top 10 and it's not going to be easy. Of course, it's the finals. I just have to give my best and give my 100%. I think the result is secondary but the most important thing is how I play against her."

Meanwhile, the men's singles final will feature world number Viktor Axelsen against home favourite Lee Zii Jia. Lee beat Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in the semi-final and will be eyeing his second BWF World Tour title in as many weeks.

Head-To-Head Record

PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi have met thrice in the past. The Indians lead the head-to-head tally 2-1, with two wins out of the three clashes.

Live Streaming Details Of PV Sindhu's Final At Malaysia Masters 2024

When will PV Sindhu's Malaysia Masters 2024 final be played?

PV Sindhu's Malaysia Masters 2024 final will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at around 11am IST (tentative timing, subject to change based on when the previous match on Court 1 ends) at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Where will PV Sindhu's Malaysia Masters 2024 final be telecast and live streamed?

The final match will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

