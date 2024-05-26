After a vast injury-affected stretch, PV Sindhu is finally coming into her own in the lead-up to Paris Olympic Games 2024. The star India shuttler has stormed into the final of Malaysia Masters, and will face China's Wang Zhi Yi in the summit clash on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (More Sports News)
Sindhu has reached the final on the back of some superlative displays in the tournament. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad defeated top seed Han Yue before accounting for Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semi-finals.
And hence, India's singles badminton spearhead will eye her first BWF World Tour title since 2022 with a win in the title round. A persistent knee injury has not been kind on Sindhu, who had not entered the final of a BWF World Tour event in 14 months and played her first semi-final in seven months on Saturday (May 25).
After her semi-final win, Sindhu stayed focused on the bigger task at hand. "I think it's not over yet. There's one more match to go. When I win that, maybe I'll be much happier. But I think I'm happy that today it went out really well," she said after the victory.
On her final opponent Wang Zhi Yi, Sindhu said: "Yeah, I've played with her. Played a couple of times now. And of course, she's in the top 10 and it's not going to be easy. Of course, it's the finals. I just have to give my best and give my 100%. I think the result is secondary but the most important thing is how I play against her."
Meanwhile, the men's singles final will feature world number Viktor Axelsen against home favourite Lee Zii Jia. Lee beat Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in the semi-final and will be eyeing his second BWF World Tour title in as many weeks.
Head-To-Head Record
PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi have met thrice in the past. The Indians lead the head-to-head tally 2-1, with two wins out of the three clashes.
Live Streaming Details Of PV Sindhu's Final At Malaysia Masters 2024
When will PV Sindhu's Malaysia Masters 2024 final be played?
PV Sindhu's Malaysia Masters 2024 final will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at around 11am IST (tentative timing, subject to change based on when the previous match on Court 1 ends) at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Where will PV Sindhu's Malaysia Masters 2024 final be telecast and live streamed?
The final match will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.