Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Round 1 Match

Lakshya Sen is set to face Lee Zii Jia in the first round of the BWF Super 750 China Masters 2024 on Wednesday, November 20 at Shenzhen Arena, China. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)
Sen will look to take revenge as he faces Malaysian seventh seed Lee Zii Jia in the opening round, the same opponent who defeated him in the bronze medal match at Paris Olympics 2024.
Since his semifinal loss in Paris, Sen has faced back-to-back early exits at the Arctic Open Super 500 and Denmark Open.
And the trend continued last week, with the young shuttler made another first-round exit from the Kumamoto Masters Japan against Leong Jun Hao.
He will look to regain his form to gain a win in the BWF Super 750 China Masters 2024.
This tournament would be a battle arena for the finest talents from around the world to fight for glory with a prize purse of USD 1,150,000.
Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia: Head-To-Head
The head-to-head record between Sen and Zii Jia stands at 4-2, with Sen holding a slight upper hand.
Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming
When to watch Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 1 match?
The Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia match in the first round of the BWF China Masters 2024 will take place on Wednesday, November 20, at the Shenzhen Arena, China.
The matches begin at 6:30 AM IST, with the exact time of Sen's match yet to be confirmed.
Where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 1 match?
The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.