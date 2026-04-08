Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Summary of this article
Lakshya Sen looks to break first-round curse at Asia Championships
Lee Cheuk Yiu leads head-to-head and won last two meetings
Check live streaming and other match-related details below
Lakshya Sen will take on Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu in the opening round of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, with the Indian shuttler looking to finally break his first-round jinx at this tournament.
Despite being one of India’s most consistent performers on the circuit, Sen has struggled in this competition, exiting in the opening round in each of the last four editions.
However, the 24-year-old enters this clash in strong form, having recently made a deep run at the All England Open where he defeated top-ranked opponents, showcasing improved mental strength and tactical maturity. With renewed confidence and momentum, this could be his best chance yet to make a mark at the continental event.
On the other hand, Lee Cheuk Yiu remains a dangerous opponent with vast experience on the tour and the ability to trouble higher-ranked players. The Hong Kong shuttler has also enjoyed success against Sen in the past, making this a tricky opening-round clash despite the Indian’s recent form advantage.
Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Head-to-Head Record
Lakshya Sen trails Lee Cheuk Yiu in the head-to-head with a 2-3 record, with the Hong Kong player winning their last two meetings, giving him a slight psychological edge heading into this encounter.
When Is The Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Match Being Played?
The Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 will be played on Wednesday, 8th April 2026, at 12:05 PM IST.
Where Is The Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Match Being Played?
The match will take place at Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.
Where To Watch The Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Live Online In India?
Fans can watch the live stream on the Badminton Asia YouTube channel. Unfortunately, there is no live broadcast option of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India.