Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Lakshya Sen face Cheuk Yiu Lee in a high-stakes Badminton Asia Championships 2026 match. Get full live streaming info, match details, and how to watch this badminton clash from China

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026
Lakshya Sen. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lakshya Sen looks to break first-round curse at Asia Championships

  • Lee Cheuk Yiu leads head-to-head and won last two meetings

  • Check live streaming and other match-related details below

Lakshya Sen will take on Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu in the opening round of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, with the Indian shuttler looking to finally break his first-round jinx at this tournament.

Despite being one of India’s most consistent performers on the circuit, Sen has struggled in this competition, exiting in the opening round in each of the last four editions.

However, the 24-year-old enters this clash in strong form, having recently made a deep run at the All England Open where he defeated top-ranked opponents, showcasing improved mental strength and tactical maturity. With renewed confidence and momentum, this could be his best chance yet to make a mark at the continental event.

On the other hand, Lee Cheuk Yiu remains a dangerous opponent with vast experience on the tour and the ability to trouble higher-ranked players. The Hong Kong shuttler has also enjoyed success against Sen in the past, making this a tricky opening-round clash despite the Indian’s recent form advantage.

Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Head-to-Head Record

Lakshya Sen trails Lee Cheuk Yiu in the head-to-head with a 2-3 record, with the Hong Kong player winning their last two meetings, giving him a slight psychological edge heading into this encounter.

When Is The Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Match Being Played?

The Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 will be played on Wednesday, 8th April 2026, at 12:05 PM IST.

Related Content
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton. - AP
What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details
India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot against China's Li Shi Feng during a men's singles quarterfinals match on day fourof the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. - David Davies/PA via AP
Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?
Lakshya Sen reacts after beating Angus Ng Ka Long - X
Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?
Lakshya Sen in All England 2026 Opening Round action. - Badminton Photo
Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
Related Content

Also Check: Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Guide - Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Where Is The Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Match Being Played?

The match will take place at Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.

Where To Watch The Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Live Online In India?

Fans can watch the live stream on the Badminton Asia YouTube channel. Unfortunately, there is no live broadcast option of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Derail Mumbai Bowling, Power Royals To Summit

  2. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Vaibav Sooryavanshi Greets Jasprit Bumrah With First-Ball Six In IPL - Watch

  3. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Delhi Capitals After Missing Out Last Match

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Remains Delhi’s Main Bowler, Says Munaf Patel Amid Injury Concerns

  5. Aminul Islam Out, Tamim Iqbal In As BCB President After Bangladesh Govt Dissolves Board

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  2. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  4. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  5. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

  2. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  3. Vultures Of War: ‘There's No Work, How Do We Afford LPG?’ Ask Workers At Noida’s Labour Market Hub

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: The Battle For Bhabanipur

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  2. War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump