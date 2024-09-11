Badminton

Khaitan Memorial Badminton: Starting Date, Prize Money, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The qualifying rounds of the Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Badminton Tournament will be held from September 12 to 15 followed by main draw matches from September 16 to 19

Khaitan Memorial All India Badminton Tournament 2024
Representative image for the Khaitan Memorial All India Badminton Tournament 2024. Photo: File
For the 31st time, the Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Badminton Tournament is back, providing a platform for the country’s junior shuttlers to showcase their talents. The competition kicks off in Panchkula on Thursday, with a prize purse of ₹4 lakh up for grabs. (More Badminton News)

The Express Shuttle Club organize the tournament in association with the Haryana Badminton Association, will be held at the Tau Devi Lal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, in Panchkula.

Sports goods brand Yonex Sunrise has also tied up with the host body for the conduct of the event, taking forward an association that goes back to more than two decades.

Starting Date Of Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Badminton Tournament

The qualifying rounds of the Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Badminton Tournament will be held from September 12 to 15 followed by main draw matches from September 16 to 19. All the players born on or before Jaunary 1, 2006 are eligible to participate and over 1,000 are expected to enter their names in the competition.

Nitesh Kumar. - Instagram/NiteshKumar
Who Is Nitesh Kumar, India's First Badminton Gold Medalist At Paris Paralympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The badminton tournament first started in 1991 by Viveck Goenka, Chairman of The Indian Express group, in memory of his mother Krishna Khaitan.

"We are also grateful to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, President, Badminton Association of India, for sanctioning prize money of Rs 4,00,000/- for this tournament," the organisers stated in a press release.

This event has served as a valuable platform for India's rising badminton stars, showcasing Olympic medalists, world champions, and more. Past winners include later Olympic medalists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, as well as prominent figures like Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

While London Games bronze-medallist Saina won the event in 2005, Sindhu, who has two Olympic medals to her credit, claimed this title back in 2010.

"We are certain that many more champions will emerge from this edition of the tournament," stated the release from the tournament organisers.

Anmol Kharb, won the women’s title last year, and has since made a beautiful journey in career. She played a crucial role in India's gold medal victory at the Asian Team Championships in Malaysia.

Live Streaming Details:

The live streaming and telecasting details for the Khaitan Memorial Badminton Tournament are not available at the moment but will be updated soon.

(With PTI Inputs)

